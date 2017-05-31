Saraki Says Relationship With Buhari Cordial

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has pledged his allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari .”.our relationship remains cordial.”

He made this known when the National Executive of the Islamic group, Jamaatu Izalatul Bidiah Wa Ikamatus Sunnali (JIBWS) led by its President, Mohammed Jingiri visited him at the National Assembly.

The President of the Senate debunked allegations that he and the Senate are working against President Buhari.

”I want to assure you of the good cooperation between the legislative arm and executive led by President Muhammudu Buhari.

” Since the commencement of this Senate, I think we had about 196 requests from President Buhari for confirmation of his nominees and we have confirmed 185.

“I think, we have only rejected 11. By Mathematics, that is over 90 per cent.

“I want to assure you there is a lot of noise, you will see in the newspapers, radio and social media, please, be assured that the two arms of government are working closely together, more than in past sessions of the Senate.

” In January, I went to see him and assured him of our cooperation and we have continued to work closely.

“I want to assure you as we always say, let us be judged by our actions and not by talk

”I want you to convey the same message to your followers, who because of social media and the fake news they hear over radio, they get wrong impression that we in the Senate are working against the President.

I assure you that we have a very cordial relationship with the Executive,” he said.