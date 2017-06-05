Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 5 June 2017

‘Buhari Will Return This Week’

Younews Ng June 5, 2017

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari PMB, will return with better health condition this week

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, was with him during the week said that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country before June 11.

Kalu,who recently decamped to APC, said Buhari’s health had improved when he visited him in the UK last week and urged Nigerians to stop spreading messages of hate and division about the President’s health.

“I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr President.

“The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President, does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much. There must be good sense of tolerance among the ethic groups, we are all one.”

