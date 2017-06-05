Delta commissioner’s wife kidnapped

Mrs. Theresa Sakpra, the wife of the Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Henry Sakpra has been kidnapped!

The woman was whisked away around Ekete Inland Junction, along DSC Expressway, in the Udu Local Government Area of the state. Theresa was abducted by the hoodlums on her way home from her shop at about 6.15pm last Thursday, after dropping one of her salesgirls along the expressway. She was said to have been taken to an unknown destination.

“She was taken away in her car, but the vehicle was later recovered the following day along the Effurun/Ughelli end of the East-West Road,”

It was not clear on Sunday if the abductors had contacted the Sakpra family for any ransom as efforts to speak with the husband were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, youths under the aegis of Udu Youth Council have appealed to the hoodlums to release the victim without further delay, describing the spate of kidnapping in the state as worrisome.