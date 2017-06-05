Moji Olaiya’s Corpse Arrives Tomorrow,Burial June 7

According to her obituary programme, a memorial service has been lined up for the same day at the Blue Roof, LTV 8 compound, in Alausa, Ikeja. The service will begin at 4pm and mourners have been asked to be decked in black corporate outfits.

On Wednesday, her body will lie-in-state at Ebony Vaults at Ikoyi Cemetery at 10am. She will be buried thereafter.

Moji is survived by her first daughter, Adunola and the baby, Maryam Moropeda Odutola. Also listed among her survivors are her brother, Femi and her mother.

The popular actress was born 27 February 1975. Though she was born a Christian, she later converted to Islam. Because of her faith, she was supposed to have been buried immediately she died in Canada. But her first daughter, Adunola pleaded that her body be brought back to Nigeria.

However, the burial committee ran into financial difficulties bringing the body home, with hopes initially dashed by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress who was approached for financial succour.

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, Nigerians in Maryland, United States of America, gathered to offer prayers and pay tributes to Late Moji Olaiya.