Oba Buries Police Alive ,Skeleton Exhumed

Six months after a detective attached the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS),Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command,disappeared into thin air, his corpse hasbeen found in a shallow grave at the

Ibeju Lekki area of the metropolis.

The deceased, Inspector Musa Sunday,was abducted, tortured and later buriedalive while on illegal duty at Ibeju Lekki.Sunday and four of his men werealleged to have been drafted to guard aland, which was under dispute by their Admin Officer (AO), at Ibeju Lekki. The policemen were drafted to the disputed land without the knowledge of the Officer in Charge of SARS (OC) and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni.

The skeleton of the inspector, 45, a father of four children, with their ages ranging from four, six, eight and 12, was exhumed from ashallow grave after six months search. At least five persons, including a traditionalruler,otherwise known as Baale have been arrested in connection with the murder of the inspector. A police source said: “The police are

hunting for one Mr Balogun, who led the hoodlums that attacked, abducted

and buried Sunday alive. In fact, information at police disposal says that it was the fleeing Balogun that tied his hands before burying him.

Balogun’s second in command, Arokin is

in police custody. He’s helping police

with investigation.” The suspects confessed to have buried him alive after starving him for more than five days. They also admitted to

have buried him alive on the orders of a

traditional ruler, who has interest in the

land under dispute.

Sunday was abducted sometimes in

November, while guarding the disputed

land. The abductors made away with his

rifle. The inspector, who was the leader

of the team, was on duty with four

other policemen. The abductors, alleged to be armed to the teeth, stormed the land on that

fateful day in November and over

powered Sunday, his policemen and

civilian guards, patrolling. The civilian

guards were there on the instruction of one of the men struggling for

possession of the land, identified simply

as Prince, living in Ikeja. The Prince and his opponent had allegedly been fighting over possession of the land for months. This has led to several people, from both factions,

being killed and maimed.

A police source said that both men had been warring, using paid thugs, until Prince

decided to take SARS men. But rather than go through the proper channel, which was to contact Owoseni or OC SARS, Prince went to his friend, the AO. When the AO ordered Sunday

with some policemen to the land, the

Inspector couldn’t argue with his superior. Sunday was kidnapped when he

confronted a large number of thugs

from the other faction. The thugs

attacked, injured and attempted to

carry away some of Prince’s thugs. An

inside source said: “Sunday’s men abandoned him and ran away because

the thugs from the other faction large

expanse of land. The Prince came to SARS to get policemen to keep his opponent from

encroaching on the land.” After his

abduction, his phone stopped going

through. His colleagues became frantic.

Sunday’s wife and family members besieged the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, demanding to know what had become of him. Speaking with a journalist a few months after the abduction of Sunday,

his wife, Halimat, 27, said: “They were deployed there to maintain peace. We learnt that hoodlums were attacking a man, so my husband and his men moved to rescue the man.

He told the other two policemen to go and put

the man in the car so he could be safe. The hoodlums pounced on my husband

and took him away. Sensing danger as

the hoodlums kept increasing in

number, his men ran away. Since then,

we have not heard from him.” On the

fateful day of the incident, Halimat said that she spoke with Sunday around 4pm; he promised to come home the following day. In the evening, his kids demanded to speak with him, so Halimat called his line repeatedly, but it didn’t go through. In the morning, some of his

colleagues called Halimat and told her

what happened.

Since then, Halimat and Sunday’s family members had been

visiting the police headquarters in

Lagos, praying and hoping. She added, “Three months after, police

kept telling us that they were on the

matter. We learnt they have arrested

the Prince that hired the hoodlums, but

nothing has happened since then. His

children keep asking after him. His aged mother, who has high blood pressure,

has not stopped asking for his

whereabouts. We don’t know what else

to tell her.” Halimat, a housewife, noted that since Sunday’s disappearance, she and her

kids have been struggling to survive.

She’s no longer able to pay the kids’

school fees. She said: “Nobody from the

police cared to check on us, and now we don’t have money because we don’t

have access to his ATM pin.

I want my husband to come back. The children are suffering, and I can’t carry the load alone.”

A police source said:

“Sunday was posted there with his

team; they were five in number. Two of

the policemen later left, saying they were tired of the constant threat. Even soldiers that were supposed to guard the land with them left,

complaining that Prince had never bothered to ask about their welfare.

“Sunday has been on that land for

almost three weeks when bulldozer entered the land. Prince’s faction was overpowered.

Everyone scampered for safety, but one

of Prince’s thugs were held. Sunday ran

back to save him. It was in that split

second that his policemen and the man

he saved drove off in a vehicle, leaving him. Sunday was grabbed by the hoodlums,

beaten and injured.” It was gathered

that the fleeing policemen ran to Mobile

Police Force (Mopol) 49, Epe.

They explained that an inspector had been

abducted, that they needed help to rescue him, but the commander allegedly didn’t respond to their pleas. The policemen moved to Akodo Police Station, where a woman happened to

be the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

The DPO said she couldn’t send anyone

to the area because it was a volatile

axis. They went to SARS, Ikeja to report and

for five days, no action was taken to

rescue Sunday. Later, policemen started

looking for Sunday, to the extent of

going to Bonny Camp, Victoria Island.

The soldiers said Sunday wasn’t with them.

When the OC SARS went to meet

Owoseni, to intimate him of the missing

inspector, Owoseni demanded to know

the person that deployed Sunday and

his men on the illegal duty. Determined to find Sunday, sources said

that the OC SARS approached the

Inspector General of Police Special

Intelligence Response Team (IRT),

headed by Assistant Commissioner of

Police, Mr Abba Kyari. It was alleged that through the efforts of the IRT

operatives, Sunday’s phone was tracked

and some of his alleged killers arrested. The suspects took police to where

Sunday’s rifle was buried.

A police source said: “Police investigation also

led to the arrest of the traditional ruler.

The traditional ruler denied knowing

anything about the disappearance of Sunday. He was invited to the police command;

but rather than honour police

invitation, he ran to Police Force

Headquarters, Abuja. He was told at

Abuja to go back to Lagos and

respond first to police invitation.” The source continued: “Balogun, who

led the operation in which Sunday was

kidnapped is on the run. But his second

in command, Arokin, has been arrested.

Arokin confessed that Sunday was

buried alive. He took police to the shallow grave at Ibeju Lekki. Police brought pathologists

from Lagos State University Teaching

Hospital (LASUTH), to exhume Sunday’s

corpse. “One of the pathologists, when

he saw Sunday’s skeleton, said that it looked as if he was buried with his

hands tied behind. It was at that point that Arokin confessed that Sunday was buried alive.

He disclosed that after beating and

disarming Sunday, he and his colleagues

waited for five days for policemen to

come for him, but nobody did. In those five days, they didn’t give him food. He said that when police didn’t come searching for Sunday; the traditional ruler instructed them to go

and bury the inspector alive.

The traditional ruler said that nothing would happen. Sunday was buried alive.”