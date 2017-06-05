S/W Think Tank picks Lesson From Igbo Sit-at-home Order

The May 30 sit-at-home order to Ndigbo and Biafrans by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct republic recorded a huge success and even got International attention as it was also marked in over 70 countries across the globe, the South WEst Think Tank said while advising the Yorubas to learn from it.

In a release signed by the group’s media point man, Chief Femi Davies, the group is worried that despite the high level of education and exposure God blessed the Yoruba race with, it is sad that we are yet to identify and choose to promote what should be the Yoruba agenda.

“If the Ibos can be so united to record over 80% compliance on May 30, every Yoruba conscious person should use this as a point of reflection and see the need for us to come together and articulate what should be the Yoruba agenda and seek ways of repositioning our race,” Davies said.

The group called on every Yoruba man to set aside political, religious and ethnic bias, which is negating our progress and desire to be well positioned in the polity called Nigeria.

Davies added in the statement: “We should be preparing ourselves for the future in Nigeria, the quest for restructuring which is the clear way out of the political and economic logjam being witnessed should be addressed and in good time too.

“By next year, the jostle for political positions will begin, we need to come together to see how our collective interests will be projected and protected. Yorubas should stop pretending that all is well while our physical, structural and moral values continue to nose dive while the political class continue to protect their pocket and the people wallow in penury.

“This is the time for all Yoruba interest groups to come together in unity to save our race from strangulation in a forced marriage.”