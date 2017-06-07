Gani Adams, says Yorubas desperate to leave Nigeria

Calls that Ndigbo should vacate north has lend credence to National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, affirmative statament that the Yorubas are now desperate to leave Nigeria.
Adams noted that Nigeria is no longer a country where anyone would want to call his.
“If you sample the opinion of the youths and others in Yoruba land, they are even tired of restructuring.
“They are more in support of self-determination. They want self-determination on the basis of having their own nation.
“In our experience at the National Conference, the various interests did not want to follow the same path.
“So, with the way things are going, the youth who want to have a better society have the rights to clamour for self-determination.
“I agree with Pa Adebanjo that Yoruba youths are clamouring for self-determination.
“Even some of us that are leaders of the youths, we have to calm them that if you are asking for a nation, we do not think that it would come in the spirit of peace and that we do not want war.