Gani Adams, says Yorubas desperate to leave Nigeria

Calls that Ndigbo should vacate north has lend credence to National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, affirmative statament that the Yorubas are now desperate to leave Nigeria.

Adams noted that Nigeria is no longer a country where anyone would want to call his.

He noted that restructuring is no longer in the minds of Yoruba youths as they now support self determination on the basis of having their own nation.

“If you sample the opinion of the youths and others in Yoruba land, they are even tired of restructuring.

“They are more in support of self-determination. They want self-determination on the basis of having their own nation.

“It is something that is very clear to everybody. The situation is worrisome because in Nigeria, some people say let us try and solve the problem but others say the problem must continue because they are benefitting from the system.

“In our experience at the National Conference, the various interests did not want to follow the same path.

“People from a particular region believe that we should continue to be patching up Nigeria unlike others who wanted a permanent solution to our problems.

“When you tell them that this is what happened in other countries including the United States and Britain, they would tell you that we should continue with the present structure.

“So, with the way things are going, the youth who want to have a better society have the rights to clamour for self-determination.

“I agree with Pa Adebanjo that Yoruba youths are clamouring for self-determination.

“Even some of us that are leaders of the youths, we have to calm them that if you are asking for a nation, we do not think that it would come in the spirit of peace and that we do not want war.