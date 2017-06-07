Moji Olaiya For burial today.. daugther’s touching tribute

The service of songs for deceased Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya was held yesterday, June 6, at the LTV 8 Blue Roof in Ikeja, Lagos.

Nollywood stars like Adebayo Salami, Yemi Solade, Saidi Balogun, Fathia Balogun, Salawa Abeni, Pasuma and other Moji’s colleagues were present.

One unforgettable part of the event was when the late actress’ teenage daughter, Adunoluwa, recalled her mother’s memories.

She said:”She never complained or cried when things were tough for her. She never complained. She was very gentle. In short, she was the most hardworking person I know. I just hope she is in a much better place .This world… I just thank God, Thank you very much” she said.

Most of Moji’s colleagues couldn’t hold back the tears, as they recall her indelible contributions to humanity.