APC is Non Chalant Over Arewa Drum Of War To Ndigbo -Fayose

Gov Fayose Feels That Buhari & APC should deal with this decisively..”They are non chalant…Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, therefore warned the Federal Government that the ultimatum given to the Igbo living in the North could lead to anarchy if not checked.
He said this while reacting to a quit notice to the Igbo in the North by the Coalition of Northern Groups, which was recently backed by some northern elders, including a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.
Fayose said the unity of the nation was threatened like never before.
He blamed this on what he described as the nonchalant attitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress Federal Government.