Monday , 12 June 2017

Hausas Stand To Lose More If Ndigbo Leave North -Ohaneze

June 12, 2017

President of the Ohanaeze in the South-West, Chief Nathaniel Uzomah, has said that the North stand to lose more if the Igbo obey the quit notice.

He said, “In this our Nigeria, every tribe is important and we exist for one another. Truth is that the northerners would lose more if our Igbo brothers vacate the North. This is why I want to even believe that they must be joking about that quit notice.

“We are very much important to them there. You all know that we have invested trillions of naira there. Do you think that if the Igbo are leaving the North, they would leave those property and investment behind?”

