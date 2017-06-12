Imo bank robbery:Touching Tales..Nigerians donate

The wife of that brave police man ,with 8 children, who lost his life after confronting a four-man gang in a gun battle, which was captured on a Closed Circuit Television camera is unhappy..Chukwudi’s widow, Mrs. Rose Iboko, has revealed that the police authorities abandoned her and her eight children, adding that they had been suffering since their breadwinner died.

Rose also lamented that one of the children, Chukwuebuka, slumped and died from shock during Chuwkwudi’s burial.In the 2.58 minutes video, the victim could be seen firing at the robbers before running out of a security post.

He was reported to have been injured during the incident and was admitted to a hospital where he died the following day.

Although the incident happened in February, the video clip was not released to the public until June, when it went viral on the social media.

Intrestingly,Nigerians have started donating to raise funds for the family of the late Nigerian policeman, Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, who died after the robbery of a Zenith Bank branch on Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State.

As of 11.07pm on Sunday, the account, which targets to raise $15,000 for the family, had realised $6,956 as contributions from 132 people.

The donors included Idowu Lawanson ($100); Emmanuel Fabelurin($5); Anonymous ($25); O Adewusi ($100); Olumide Okegbenro ($20); Adekunle Ogunsade ($20); Anonymous ($30); Funso Oyelohunnu ($25); Abiola Olaifa ($10); Derick Agbontaen ($50); Johnson Akinsehinwa ($50).

Social activist, Ogundamisi, has been in the forefront of raising funds to support the family.

Having raised N200,000 for the rent of the Ibokos, Ogundamisi campaigned vigorously on Twitter for Nigerians to join in the GoFundMe appeal.

The activist, who also supported with $150, said, “Hoping this little token will help in supporting the family of Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko and his brave colleagues. Hopefully, Zenith Bank and the Nigeria Police Force will do what is right and make sure the bravery of Chukwudi is recognised. We saw the bravery of our police officers on social media; we have criticised them a lot of time, but Chukwudi’s gallantry represents a number of unseen heroes in the police force.”

One Philip Obin, who replied to Ogundamisi’s tweet, said a friend of his had indicated interest in sponsoring the education of the children.

“I have someone willing to sponsor the education of one of the children from primary to university. Kindly link me up with their mother@mobilepunch,” he tweeted.

APC United Kingdom, in its tweet, called on Nigerians to donate to the fund.

A blogger, Ifeanyi Njoku, said he would be handing over N500,000 to the widow of the deceased cop on Monday.

He said, “A friend of mine who was touched by the plight of the widow raised the money. I have met the state Commissioner of Police and it has been agreed that the N500,000 be handed over to the woman tomorrow (Monday).”