Only Surviving Police In Owerri Bank Robbery Dying..needs N3m for brain surgery

A policeman, Sergeant Otu Attang, who is the only survivor of the robbery, has cried out for help.

Attang, who lost one of his eyes during the incident, said he needed N3m for surgery.

He revealed that after the shootout, three policemen were hit by bullets, adding that they were all taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. He said Chukwudi died at the hospital.

According to him, the remaining two cops, including himself, were transferred to a police clinic, where Sergeant Sunday Agbo, the second cop, also died.

“Chukwudi died by 4am on February 23, and we were transferred to the police clinic by Shell Camp, Owerri. Agbo died the same day at about 3pm while we were at the police clinic,” he added.

The policeman told Ifeanyicy.com in an interview on Saturday that he was hit by a bullet in the eye during the encounter with the robbers, adding that he was told by doctors that bullets were still lodged in his skull and jaw and he needed urgent surgeries to have them removed.

Attang, who revealed that he had already had a surgery to take out his eyes and install prosthesis, noted that he had paid for his treatment all by himself, while he also cared for his family in his sick state.

“I underwent a lot of X-rays and surgeries, and it was discovered that I needed eye surgery.

“I had my eye surgery at Mercy Hospital, Orji, and I was on crutches for seven weeks as my left leg was shattered by bullets.

“I also went through a surgery to have my feet repaired at my own expense,” he told the blog.

He revealed that he left the police clinic because he still had to fend for himself there and the cost was unbearable.

He said at some points, a former Commissioner of Police and now Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, intervened and accepted to pay the N20,000 daily charge for his ward, but he had to pay for his medications and other expenses.

He said he also had to pay additional N20,000 after paying N40,000 initially when he was to undergo eye surgery.

Attang said the unbearable cost of treatment at the police clinic forced him to go to a more affordable hospital.

The lone survivor acknowledged that Zenith Bank had provided N400,000, while the injured policemen were at the FMC Owerri, adding that the bank also provided another N200,000 for their care while they were at the police clinic.

He said since then he had been left to fend for himself.

Attang said AIG Lakanu visited them at the FMC on the day of the incident and told them that he (Lakanu) had spoken with the Inspector-General of Police, who had approved that they be recommended for promotion because of their gallantry.

Attang, however, expressed regrets that no word about the promotion had been heard again.