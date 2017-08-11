Femi Adesina reveals history of his parley with GOCOP

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has traced his association with Guild of Corporate Online Publishers GOCOP to her very beginning..”l was part of the inaugural meeting at Adeniyi Jones,..was a signatory during the registration process,..was involved in the reregistration,..was part of the lauch at Eko Hotels…

The Presidential Media Adviser told the August gathering that he had been part of GOCOP from inception because members of the Guild are credible professionals that all stakeholders must identify with.

According to Adesina: “When you see responsible organisation like GOCOP, we all must support them.

“I identify with GOCOP because I know it has what it takes to do the right thing.

“I have been a part of GOCOP from the beginning.”

In his welcome address, the outgoing President of GOCOP, Musikilu Mojeed of Premium Times, traced the history of the Guild, saying it has been committed to peer review.

Mojeed noted that the number of online news platforms has ballooned in the last few years, stressing the need to protect the cyber space by setting stringent conditions for online publishers to join GOCOP.

Mojeed expressed the readiness of the Guild to partner with relevant government agencies to sanitize the online media practice.

“We are ready to name and shame any member who engages in misconduct,” he told the gathering.

However, he pointedly said the Guild would not welcome any attempt by the government to muzzle or gag the online platforms in any guise.