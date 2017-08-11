Fidelity Bank Bags SME Friendly Bank Award

Fidelity Bank Plc, one of the country’s foremost financial institutions has been awarded the “SME Friendly Bank of the Year 2017” in utmost recognition of its support for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The accolade which was bestowed upon Fidelity Bank Plc at the 2017 Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Awards, is a clear testament of the Bank’s resolve to raise a new generation of entrepreneurs.

As part of its core mandate of trade promotion and business & policy advocacy, the LCCI recognizes deserving corporate organisations, public institutions and individuals that have contributed meaningfully to the development of commerce and industry in different sectors of the Nigerian economy on an annual basis.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, the Bank’s Divisional Head, Brand & Communications, Charles Aigbe thanked the LCCI for the recognition, stating that it validates the bank’s efforts at promoting small enterprises. “Medium and Small enterprises are the engine room of any economy thus creating a dedicated SME Banking Division that ensures that we focus on providing solutions to their challenges through a multifaceted approach” he said.

He reiterated the Bank’s unflinching commitment to drive economic growth by helping government to reduce its dependence on oil income. Speaking in the same vein, Senior Business Advisor, Managed SME Division, Fidelity Bank Plc, Isaiah Ndukwe said the Bank has supported a huge number of customers expand the scope of their business. “Fidelity Bank has always being in the business of helping people grow. We are extremely happy to be associated with this and it is such a great honour to receive this award”, he stated.

The Annual Commerce and Industry Award recognizes, promotes and celebrates private and public institutions operating in Nigeria for best business practices, growth through innovations, business sustainability and positive impact on the people and the society at large.