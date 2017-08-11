Ibori Named As Committee Member Of PDP Convention

A former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori has been included as a member of the national convention planning committee for Saturday’s special convention of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He was listed as No 41 in the main organizing committee of the PDP.

Saturday’s non-elective national convention is put together by the opposition party to extend the tenure of the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee to enable them conduct the elective convention which is speculated to hold in November.

The convention will also to see to the amendment of the party’s constitution.

The former Delta State Governor who has not attended any political meeting at the national headquarters since he returned to the country, and was absent at the inaugural meeting of the committee last Wednesday.

The committee is headed by the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Former Media Aide to Ibori, Tony Eluemunor, who reacted to the inclusion of his former principal in the committee, told reporters that Ibori’s nomination in the committee was normal and that he had not left the party.

Eluemunor added that Ibori was equally invited to the last National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, even though he didn’t attend.

He said, “It is a privilege given to every former PDP governor. Ibori is a former governor and he has not left PDP.

“So, there is nothing unusual in his name being included in the list. He was invited to the last NEC meeting but he did not attend.”