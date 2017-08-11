Ogun prophet, accomplice kill girl for ritual

A self-acclaimed prophet of a white garment church in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, Kehinde Onayiga, has been arrested by the state police command for the alleged killing of a 13-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Ajisafe, for ritual purposes.

The suspect was arrested together with an accomplice, Musiliu Jibril, who allegedly lured the victim into Onayiga’s church where she was killed.

Onayiga and Jibril were among 56 suspects paraded by the Ogun State Police Command at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Thursday, for offences bordering on ritual killing, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, impersonation, among others.

Jibril told journalists that it was Onayiga who contracted him to source for a female virgin, adding that she was to be used with some fetish materials for some Internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys).

He said, “I was able to lure the girl because she and her mother trusted me. It was the prophet (Onayiga) that contracted me to get a female virgin for ritual. He told me he wanted to prepare some charms for some Yahoo boys.

“I delivered the girl to him in his church at Sagamu and he promised to pay me N20,000. I am yet to get the money.”

Onayiga, who was dressed in his religious regalia while holding two goat horns wrapped in red cloths, denied the allegation.

He said, “It is a lie; he did not deliver any girl to me in my church.”

Onayiga said he trained under an Islamic cleric before leaving to start a white garment church.

Asked what he used the fetish-looking goat horns for, he responded, “I use them to pray for those brought to my church for healing.”

Anuoluwapo went missing on June 21, 2017, and her whereabouts had remained unknown till date.

Another suspect paraded for murder was one Bakare Olalekan, who was alleged to have killed a 16-year-old girl, Olayinka Adebayo, in the Ijebu area.

He was said to have sold her heart to a ritual killer.

Our correspondent gathered that four members of the syndicate were already in police custody, while Olalekan had confessed to selling two human hearts to one of them.

The suspect said he bought one of the human hearts for N10,000 from a friend called Oye.

Also arrested were a mother, Mulika Alaba, and her 16-year-old daughter, Olamide Saliu, who allegedly dealt in Indian hemp.

Items recovered from them included a bag of the drug.

Eight suspected vandals, who specialised in vandalisation of telecommunications masts across the state, were also paraded.

The police said items stolen from a mast site, belonging to one of the telecommmunications companies in Owode-Egba area of the state, were recovered.

Also, four suspected kidnappers, who operated along Siun-Sagamu interchange and Sapade-Ogere area, were nabbed, while three pump-action guns, seven live cartridges, and four expended cartridges, were reportedly recovered from them.