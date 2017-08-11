Presidency won’t muzzle press – Femi Adesina

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration would not muzzle the media.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking at the First Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers held at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adesina said the Buhari administration is committed to freedom of the press, hence would not gag the media.

He, however, enjoined the Nigerian media to be responsible and to only engage in constructive criticism of government activities.

He said: “This government is not interested in muzzling the media in anyway.

“We are committed to freedom of speech.

“Media should be positively critical, media should be responsible.

“Count this government out of muzzling the media.”