Buhari set to return..waiting for Doctors’ order

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that all that he is waiting for to return to Nigeria is the green light from his doctors in London.

He said his health status has improved substantially.

“I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge,” Buhari told his media team who had gone to the United Kingdom to see him.

The delegation, led by Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, also comprised the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina; the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu; Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, Lauretta Onochie; and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Buhari said he really wished to return home, according to Adesina in an electronic statement.

He said: “When the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the President, he retorted, ‘I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”

Asked how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely.

He was full of praise for Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him up to date about events in the country.

When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, he was quoted as saying: “What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying.