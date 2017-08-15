OONI’S 17-MTH MARRIAGE TO WURAOLA CRASHES?,OBASANJO WADES IN

The March 2016 wedding between the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Wuraola Zynab Otiti has crashed!
Another source exclusively confirms that, ‘its true, the marriage is really over, they’ve been trying to keep it quite but the news finallly got out’.
At the moment, there’s no official confirmation or denial from the palace.
Curiously, however, on arrival from a trip recently, Olori Wuraola scurried to the home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to intervene and probably advise her husband not to be influenced to dump her like a bad habit and get another wife.