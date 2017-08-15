Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
OONI’S 17-MTH MARRIAGE TO WURAOLA CRASHES?,OBASANJO WADES IN

August 15, 2017

The March 2016 wedding between the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Wuraola Zynab Otiti has crashed!

According to a report  ‘the marriage as a sham, plagued by suspicion, hatred and devoid of love; they accused Olori of many unpublishable things and lack of commitment to her marital vows. Even as you read she is not on talking terms with her in-laws. The allegations are as wide as they are wild’.

Another source exclusively confirms that, ‘its true, the marriage is really over, they’ve been trying to keep it quite but the news finallly got out’.

At the moment, there’s no official confirmation or denial from the palace.

Curiously, however, on arrival from a trip recently, Olori Wuraola scurried to the home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to intervene and probably advise her husband not to be influenced to dump her like a bad habit and get another wife.

