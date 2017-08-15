Ronaldo suspended for five games

Real Madrid’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after being sent off the football pitch in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

The football icon was initially given a one-match ban for being shown two yellow cards and further attracted four for pushing the referee in the back after he had been sent off.

The bookings at the Nou Camp were for taking off his shirt to celebrate his goal to make it 2-1 and for a dive.

Consequentially, Ronaldo will miss Wednesday’s second leg of Spanish Super Cup and La Liga on the 20 of August. Other games are Valencia (h) – La Liga on August 27, Levante (h) – La Liga on September 9 and Real Sociedad (a) La Liga on September 17