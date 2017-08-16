FRSC TO HOLD ITS 7TH ANNUAL LECTURE SERIES ON AUGUST 24, 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has scheduled its 7th Annual Lecture series to hold on the 24thof August 2017, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The event which is to hold by 1100hrs is themed “Achieving the goals of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety in Africa”.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, he stated that topical issues which bother on the five pillars of the Decade of Action for road safety in Africa will constitute parts of what will be discussed, amongst other burning issues on road safety.

In his words, the five pillars include Road Safety Management which concerns the institutional framework needed to implement road safety activities, Safer roads and mobility that deals with road development, Safer vehicles which focuses on standards, entry and exit of vehicles into and from countries, Safer drivers and other road users that addresses driver training, testing and licensing, driving permits and enforcement of the driving code, awareness and education of the public, and the development of a safety culture, and lastly, Post-crash response which deals with onsite care, transport and trauma care of injured.

According to him, His Excellency, the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is the Special Guest of Honour, while His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife) is the Chairman of the Occasion.

The Guest speaker at the occasion is Jean Todt the President of Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) at the United Nation’s Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi expects that the occasion of the 7th Annual Lecture series and the morals gathered from it will cascade down to all categories of road users in Nigeria and in Africa such that they imbibe a safety culture and see road safety as everyone’s