Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 19 August 2017

Buhari Makes Suprise Returns Today!

Younews Ng August 19, 2017 News, null, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari who has been receiving medical attention in London, the United Kingdom since May 7 is expected back in Nigeria today.

He is also scheduled to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Monday.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday morning.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

“The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

“President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

naira-Dollar

Again, Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges for N370/$1

The naira on Tuesday failed to consolidate on its gains in recent weeks. It depreciated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.