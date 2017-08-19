Reactions as Adeboye Visits, Prays for Buhari in London

President Buhari received the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye at the Abuja House London

Now,many are saying he should not have visited.”I don’t know what to say… But I don’t feel it was right for Pastor Adeboye to go and see him.”a member of his Church said,while another counter the opinion by saying..”Numerous examples abound of the Almighty God sending His messengers/servants/prophets to kings both when well and when ill, both when invited by the kings and uninvited, both when the kings were in right standing with God and when God was angry with them and had rejected them.

\Also, examples of the kings themselves seeking out the men/prophets of God to pray for them so they would be healed or to hear from God through them if the sickness would go or if they would die of it.

And, then, of course, in the New Testament, there is God Himself, JESUS CHRIST, going to visit and eat with people publicly adjudged as sinners: prostitutes, night club/brothel/bar owners, 419 tax collectors, a rich leper and sinner%2the apostle to go visit, contrary to the dictates of his religion, Cornelius the Roman centurion, Gentile, in his home.

He joins list if visitors Buhari had received in recent time in the Nigeria House in London.

Thursday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, paid the President a visit.

A week earlier, a crew of aides to President, including Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, were in London for a visit.

Other members of the team on the trip included Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media and Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters. It was facilitated by the Minister of Information and Orientation, Lai Mohammed.

However, President Buhari thanked Pastor Adeboye for visiting him sayinging on his twitter handle ‘thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers andng today, and for his prayers and good wishes. May God continue to bless him and his work’

Adesina posted two photographs taken during Adeboye’s visit on his Facebook page, Friday evening

In one of the pictures, Buhari and his visitor were seated on a sofa while he was scanning through a book which is suspected to be from the religious leader.

A bag which appeared to have been used to take the book to the President was placed in between Buhari and Adeboye.

Buhari has been receiving medical attention in London since May 7.