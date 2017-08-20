Ebola Heroine,Adadevoh Trending 3yrs After

Saturnday,August 19,makes it three years that medical personnel, Dr. Stella Adadevoh, died after she contracted the deadly Ebola disease while trying to prevent its spread in Nigeria. She is celebrated for having curbed a wider spread of the virus by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government. On 4 August 2014, it was confirmed that she had tested positive for Ebola virus disease and was being treated. She however died from the disease on August 19th.

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole and other Nigerians have taken to twitter to pay glowing tributes to her. See their tweets below