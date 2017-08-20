I didn’t call myself Africa’s richest woman- Alakija

Nigerian oil magnate touted as Africa’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija has said ,she doesn’t see herself as the richest living African woman despite several acclaim and praise.

Hear her: “I didn’t call myself Africa’s richest women, I didn’t say so. But if that is what people say, I claim it and I pray that the Lord will do more for me in Jesus name”.

Speaking on how women entrepreneurs can succeed in business, she said they need to be passionate about the business because there are many challenges to be faced.

Hear her:” What I have to say is that they must make sure the venture is coming from their hearts; it must be their hearts desire because there are many challenges to be faced. Nothing goes from the lowest to the highest level overnight.

Perseverance is a tool that we must imbibe and they must realise that nothing drops on anybody’s laps just like that. So, working hard to achieve an objective is key. Anybody can aspire and want to be one thing or another but I assure you, there are challenges along the way; there are numerous hurdles. So, that you desire it and want it does not mean that you will achieve your dream so easily”.