The RCCG General Overseer said this about his wife of 50 years at a book launch in his honor which held at the RCCG campground last week.

“I don’t call her Chocomilo because I don’t drink her. It is impossible to find a woman like this woman. I want to thank God for this lady. Without her, I cannot be doing what I am doing today. This is the greatest gift apart from the holy spirit that God has given to me” he said