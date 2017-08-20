Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 20 August 2017

The arrival of President Buhari

Younews Ng August 20, 2017 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

At exactly 4:36pm, the plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja.

Buhari spent four minutes inside the aircraft before disembarking.

He was welcomed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Abba Kyari, chief of staff, service chiefs and some of his aides.

Buhari took salute from the presidential guards’ brigade while cultural groups sang and danced to welcome him back home.

The president, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap to match, walked into the presidential lodge where he spent about two minutes before departing for the presidential villa.

Among the governors who were on the ground to receive him were Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Barnabas Bala, deputy governor of Kaduna.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, and Lawal Daura, director-general, Department of State Security (DSS) were also there.

The president spent 103 days in London treating an undisclosed ailment.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, had announced that Buhari would address the nation by 7am on Monday.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

alakija-1

I didn’t call myself Africa’s richest woman- Alakija

Nigerian oil magnate touted as Africa’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija has said ,she doesn’t see ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.