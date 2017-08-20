Tinubu praises Osinbajo’s mature role in Buhari’s absence

All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, last night expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

He described the president’s return as a nation’s hope fulfilled.

“It has been a heartening thing to see that our nation has matured to the point where governance continued in a meaningful, seamless manner during the president’s absence. This again was a sign of the harmony between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.