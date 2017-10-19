NEMA staff embark on indefinite strike nationwide

Employees of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA on Thursday embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike.

The strike was embarked upon to push for the payment of their salaries and other allowances that is long overdue.

The directive to proceed on the strike was issued by the Trade Union Congress and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in Abuja.

The workers of the agency had earlier in a letter written in September warned the management of the agency to either pay their entitlements or face the option of an indefinite strike action.

The letter, it was gathered, was written by the Secretary-General, ASCSN, Isaac Ojenmhenike, and was addressed to the President, Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and other senior government officials.

The Abuja headquarters of the agency was shut down by the workers, as they all insisted that they were not going to work until the management of the agency listen to their demands.

However, upon the expiration of the ultimatum with no definite action from the concerned authorities, the workers decided to embark on the strike.

The management of the agency is yet to respond to the strike action embarked upon by the workers.