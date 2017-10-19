Senate To Probe Govs over Bailout Funds Diversion

Few days after President Buhari wondered why State governors could not pay workers,inspite of bail out,thereby openly alleged diversion ‎‎and or misappropriation of the Paris Club refunds and bailout funds, Senate Thursday has said it will unfailingly probe how the funds were expended by state governors.

President Muhammadu Buhari had released the tranche of the funds to state governors to clear backlog of salaries owed workers.

But many governors, instead of utilizing the funds for the purpose it was meant, it was gathered, they allegedly diverted it, and equally unable to proffer cogent explanations on the disbursement.

The resolve of the Senate to probe the governors is hinged on the alarming non-payment of salaries and gratuities, a situation which has brought untold hardship to workers.

Yesterday in plenary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu ( Imo East), on point of order, sought the leave of the senate to move a motion to probe the governor’s.

Anyanwu queried the legality of how and why the funds were issued to state governors by President Buhari‎ hence the glaring issues of misappropriation.

However, Senate President Bukola Saraki, who presided over the session, threw the matter before the lawmakers on whether a motion to the matter be taken. It was agreed and approved that a proper motion be brought by Anyanwu, to the floor on another legislative day.

It will be recall that the Federal Government had released funds to the 36 states as refund of “over-deductions on Paris Club, London Club Loans and Multilateral debts on the accounts of States and Local Governments (1995-2002).

The latest is the second tranche of the refunds to the states with a total of N243.8 billion released to the 36 states.

Recall also that President Buhari while performing the ceremony urged the state governors to use a major part of the funds to offset salaries, pensions and other allowances been owed workers in their respective states.