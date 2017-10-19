Wizkid Nominated For 2017 Soul Train Awards

Wizkid has been nominated by BET for the Soul Train Awards 2017, which recognises the best in Soul, RnB and Hip-Hop music in a dozen categories.

Wizkid was nominated for the Best Dance Performance award category for his music video Come Closer.

Solange Knowles and Bruno Mars led with the most nominations, getting seven and six nominations respectively.

The event will take place on November 5 in Las Vegas and air on BET on November 26.

Wizkid has continued to make Nigeria and the whole of Africa proud with the amazing work he’s been putting out. Keep it up, Babanla!

See the complete list of awards and nominees for the BET Soul Train Awards below:

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Sza

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Sza

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – All Night

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – Party

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

Solange – Cranes In The Sky

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album or Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Sza – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – Rake It Up

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Childish Gambino – Redbone

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

Khalid – Location

Solange – Cranes In The Sky

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

Cranes In The Sky – Written By Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

Location – Written By Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)

Love Me Now – Written By Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)

Redbone – Written By George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooper, Donald McKinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Versace On The Floor – Written By Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – Party

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

Solange Ft. Sampha – Don’t Touch My Hair

Wizkid Ft. Drake – Come Closer

Best Collaboration

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller – Insecure

Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – Love Yourself

Solange Ft. Sampha – Don’t Touch My Hair

Sza Ft. Travis Scott – Love Galore