Wizkid Nominated For 2017 Soul Train Awards

Wizkid has been nominated by BET for the Soul Train Awards 2017, which recognises the best in Soul, RnB and Hip-Hop music in a dozen categories.
Wizkid was nominated for the Best Dance Performance award category for his music video Come Closer.
Solange Knowles and Bruno Mars led with the most nominations, getting seven and six nominations respectively.
The event will take place on November 5 in Las Vegas and air on BET on November 26.
Wizkid has continued to make Nigeria and the whole of Africa proud with the amazing work he’s been putting out. Keep it up, Babanla!
See the complete list of awards and nominees for the BET Soul Train Awards below:
Best New Artist
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
Sza
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
Sza
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – All Night
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – Party
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Solange – Cranes In The Sky
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album or Mixtape Of The Year
Bruno Mars – 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Sza – Ctrl
The Weeknd – Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – Rake It Up
Song Of The Year
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Childish Gambino – Redbone
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Khalid – Location
Solange – Cranes In The Sky
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
Cranes In The Sky – Written By Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)
Location – Written By Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)
Love Me Now – Written By Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)
Redbone – Written By George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooper, Donald McKinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Versace On The Floor – Written By Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – Party
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Solange Ft. Sampha – Don’t Touch My Hair
Wizkid Ft. Drake – Come Closer
Best Collaboration
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller – Insecure
Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – Love Yourself
Solange Ft. Sampha – Don’t Touch My Hair
Sza Ft. Travis Scott – Love Galore