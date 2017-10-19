“Zenith Bank Plc is stronger than the rest” -Report

By Onome Jackson

The stress test conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the resilience of large banks to withstand stresses over smaller banks, even as it singled out Zenith Bank Plc for its strength in comparison to others…and financial experts are saying all things remain same with Zenith bank ahead in an outstanding manner.

Citing a Financial Stability Report for December 2016, published recently, rating agency, Fitch, said in its review of the regulatory test highlighted disparities in capital strength in the Nigerian banking industry. The apex bank’s test showed that 3 big banks failed, with their capital adequacy ratio haven significantly fallen below the regulatory requirement.

The rating agency said in its analysis of the CBN report: “… medium and large banks collectively could withstand a 100% increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) but small banks (assets less than NGN500 billion) would struggle to withstand even modest NPL deterioration.

“In our own assessment of the banks we rate, which are mostly large (assets more than NGN1 trillion), capacity to absorb losses through capital varies considerably.

“Zenith Bank Plc is stronger than the rest, while capital weaknesses at First Bank National and Diamond Bank have a significant influence on their ratings,” it added.