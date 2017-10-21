Ajimobi gets 14-day ultimatum over 15mths unpaid salaries

Members of the academic and nonacademic staff unions of the six tertiary institutions owned by the Oyo State government have threatened to go on indefinite strike if the state government fails to pay their outstanding 15 months’ salaries within the next 14 days.

The position was contained in a communiqué released at the end of the meeting of delegates from the schools. The communiqué was signed by the executives of the workers’ unions, namely: The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo; Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora; The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa; The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; and Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate.

The communiqué said that the ultimatum began on Friday after the meeting, while it also rejected what workers described as the fractional subvention from the government to the schools.

The communiqué said in part, “Government’s fractional release of subvention is totally unacceptable; henceforth, salaries should be paid in full as fractional salary is illegal and totally rejected.

“An ultimatum of 14 days from October 20, 2017, is hereby issued to the state government to pay all the arrears of salaries, failing that, all workers in the schools will withdraw their services in totality until all the arrears are paid and 100 per cent salary is restored. We will adopt ‘no pay, no work’ and hold mass protests to press home our demands at the expiration of this ultimatum.”