Delta gov, Okowa,resets state to be technology hub of Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said Delta State will be the technology hub of Nigeria with the full take off of the technical colleges revamped by his administration.

Addressing members of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) led by Engr. Husaini Muhammad who were in the state on accreditation exercise to the six (6)Technical Colleges, re-constructed and equipped by Governor Okowa’s administration, the Governor said technical education is very important to enhance Nigeria’s technological advancement.

The Governor met the accreditation team on Friday when he inspected facilities at the Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, Utagba-Ogbe, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“We are committed to taking technical education to the height it should be, technical education is very vital for our youths to be equipped for future challenges and fend for themselves,” he said.

He continued: “All over the world, it is about technology and our desire is to make Delta the technological hub of the country.”

While decrying low attention being paid to technical education in the country, Governor Okowa stated that technological advancement through skill acquisition will reposition the country to be economically buoyant.

He emphasised that his administration will continue to encourage technical education and skill acquisition and urged members of NBTE to notify him, if there are areas his administration needs to improve on.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Chiedu Ebie took Governor Okowa round the facilities in the College,expressing confidence that the team from NBTE will accredit the technical colleges in the State because of the state-of-the-art facilities in them.