Orji Kalu begins campaign for Buhari 2019,Meets IBB for support

There are clear indications that former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has thrown himself fully into the APC project,highly commited to Buhari for president comes 2019.

Already norcturnal meetings are going on.Recently, former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, met secretly.

The meeting, which was held at the Hilltop Mansion of Babangida, sources revealed, focused solely on the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.The meeting lasted for about one hour.

Kalu reportedly told Babangida that no matter the pressure from contending forces, his support should be for Buhari to enable him continue with the good work he has been doing since he came into office in 2015 and for the North to have a second term before the presidency moves to the South.

Kalu, who was accompanied to the meeting by a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Sam Nkire; and a former Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Idi Farouk.