Saturday , 21 October 2017

Oyedepo,Pilot disagree over averted air disaster !

Younews Ng October 21, 2017

Bishop Oyedepo is involved again in near air mishap,for the third time.But now there is sharp disagreement between the pilot and  Oyedepo over the nature of the accident.

It was praise, worship and thanksgiving to God yesterday at Canaanland, Otta, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW) .

The leadership and members of the church came out in large number to thank  God for averting a plane crash that would have involved the Presiding Bishop of the Church, Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife.

Narrating how this third and most recent accident happened , a pastor in the church, Adebisi read the report  from the aircraft’s pilot, Captain Samuel Adegoga.

“The main malfunction we had in the Cyprus-Israel flight was a stabilizer twin-motor failure. During the said flight that we had the twin motor failure, the auto-pilot could no longer exert the desired pressure to keep the aircraft in the required altitude for stability flight.

“The captain disconnected the auto-pilot,  took and returned the aircraft to the required altitude for that phase of the flight. Because the aircraft was out of trim during this takeover, the aircraft abruptly pitched off    with much pitch force.

” The captain counteracted it with a pitch down force. These counter forces caused turbulence and movement in the cabin and cargo hold. Heavy items in the cargo section fell from their compartment, making a loud noise, ” the pilot wrote.

” We thank the God of this commission for making the pilot to react promptly. Similar failures in the past have resulted in fatal accidents due to lateness of pilot’s reaction, ” Adebisi added.

However, while the pilot saw the incident as mechanical malfunctioning, Bishop Oyedepo said the averted air disaster was a spiritual attack.

 

