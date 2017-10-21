UBA introduces video live chat with co-browsing technology

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) has introduced video live chat with co-browsing technology as part of efforts to deepen the bank’s relationship with its customers.

Video live chat enables Customer Experience Experts to help customers in real-time, enabling a support experience centred on visual engagement.

Video co-browsing enables customers to virtually have a one-on-one interface with the bank through co-browsing application via video live chat, text chat, and through real time document exchange. This makes it easier for bank staff to assist customers through a number of difficulties; from filling intricate bank forms and even helping them resolve much more complex transactions. Sometimes, the platform simply facilitates directing the customers to the exact information they need.

It provides a secure file-sharing, compliant, real-time communication solutions that enables the bank hold co-browsing sessions to expedite troubleshooting as well as ordinary enquiries.

This without a doubt moves light years ahead of the old customer service where interaction is purely through phone calls; this method which has proven to be frustrating especially when it involves fixing a problem urgently. It also comes resourcefully as a quick and easy fix for those who do not have enough time for a physical visit to the bank to take care of their transactions.

Other benefits include:

*All session actions are accountable

*Secure collaboration

*Navigate the web together

*Control access

*Collaborate online, effectively

With this latest innovation, UBA can engage visually and digitally with customers while maintaining human interaction at any given time, in a bid to continue to virtualise customer experience. It offers faster solutions in response to customer enquiries on a more personalised basis anywhere, anytime and from any device.