Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 23 October 2017

Suarez Left Out Of Uruguay Squad To Recover From Knee Injury

Younews Ng October 22, 2017 Business, Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

Uruguay have left Luis Suarez out of their squad for November friendlies against Poland and Austria to help him overcome a knee problem.
The Barcelona striker sustained the injury in August against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, but has been playing since for both club and country, helping Uruguay seal qualification for next year’s World Cup.
“The AUF reports that Barcelona’s medical department proposes, in order to continue with the good evolution and rehabilitation of Luis Suarez’s right knee.
“That he undertakes medical and physiological treatment for a week from November 11,” the Uruguayan FA said in a statement on Saturday.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

delta gov

Delta gov, Okowa,resets state to be technology hub of Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said Delta State will be the technology hub of Nigeria with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.