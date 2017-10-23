Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 24 October 2017

12 yrs after, Southern Govs regroup In Lagos

Younews Ng October 23, 2017 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

Seventeen governors from South-west, South-east and South-south are currently in Lagos discussing latest national issues.

This meeting is coming 12 years after a similar meeting was held in Lagos, when former governor Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State.

The Governors present at the meeting include the Six Southwest Governors. They include Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola and Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Also present are the Governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi;  Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom and Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

Three of the governors were represented by the deputy governors.

Deputy Governor’s of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke and Cross River State, Professor Ivara Esu and some federal lawmaker are also present in the event.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

police Ig

Presidency shops for new Police IG •Screens 2 DIGs, 3 AIGs

The embattled Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, may in few weeks be forced out ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.