Tuesday , 24 October 2017

BREAKING : Shooting Stars FC Sacks Fatai Amoo

Younews Ng October 23, 2017 Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 23 Views

The management of Shooting Stars FC have sacked Coach Fatai Amoo from his job as the Technical Adviser of the club.
In the statement by the club’s Media Officer, Jubril Arowolo, it stated that the  management was reviewing the status of other members of the club’s technical crew.

“However, the management acknowledges the efforts of Amoo to inspire the team during the past season. “We wish him success in his future endeavours as we will not forget his positive impact on the team.”
Amoo headed the 3SC technical crew in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) when the team got relegated to the 2017/2018 NNL.

