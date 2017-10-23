Buhari Sacks Maina, Queries Recall

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate dismissal of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from the Federal Civil Service.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

“In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.”

President Buhari also ordered the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement to his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, before the close of work today.

It will be recalled that Maina was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2billion pensions biometric scam in November 2015, a 24-count bothering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

He reportedly disappeared from public glare only to resurface in October 2017, to take charge as an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior with his return sparking reactions and outrage.

President Muhammadu Buhari also using his official Twitter handle announced Maina’s disengagement.