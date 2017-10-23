Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Evans’ brother to receive N2m from police !

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Justice Mohammed Idris, in a judgment on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention as unconstitutional, holding that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court to detain him was invalid.

Apart from ordering the police to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.

Justice Idris ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechiana to be published in two national dailies.

