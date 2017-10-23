Fayose makes fun of Buhari :” Maina’s sack an afterthought.”

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State governor has said President Mohammodu Buhari only acted on the reinstatement of wanted former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrashid Maina because of the global embarrassment caused him by the outcry of Nigerians.

Maina headed the now defunct pension reform team during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, but fled the country in 2015 after being indicted for alleged diversion of N2 billion public fund.

The governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said the president directive on the immediate disengagement of Maina was an afterthought.

He also demanded the immediate trial of Maina as well as the sack of all those involved in his reinstatement, which he described as fraudulent and shameful.

The governor earlier on his verified and official twitter handle likened Buhari’s anti-corruption fight to a situation where “Satan is calling Judas Iscariot a sinner”.

He said, “In the words of APC Senator, Shehu Sani, ‘when it comes to fighting corruption in the National Assembly and the Judiciary and in the larger Nigerian sectors, the President uses insecticide, but when it comes to fighting corruption within the Presidency, they use deodorants”.

“Also, President Buhari has refused to act on the report of the committee that investigated the $43 million discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, despite that Nigerians have been asking him to act on it”.

“When the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu raised allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Dr. Maikanti Baru, the Presidency was the one that defended him (Baru)”.

“Even the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was indicted of corruption by the Department of State Service (DSS) and all that was done by President Buhari was to ask the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to investigate the DSS report. Up till today, nothing has been heard about it and Magu, despite his rejection by the Senate, Magu is still acting as the EFCC chairman”.

“It was also under this government of Buhari that Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar was indicted and put on trial for alleged over N2 billion fraud. The case against Gambo Saleh was withdrawn almost immediately, and he has been appointed the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC). Not only that, he was made the Secretary of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, headed by Retired Justice Isa Ayo Salami”.

“Like I have said several times, as far as President Buhari is concerned, corruption involving his men is family affair, and one won’t be surprised if Maina is rewarded with bigger office very soon, just like others before him”.