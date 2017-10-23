FG’s feeding 4.7m pupils from 17 states, – Osinbajo

The Presidency on Monday said a total of 4,773,064 children in 25,771 schools drawn from 17 states across the country are now enjoying free meals under the present administration’s National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

It said about 115,000 persons are currently receiving N5,000 monthly stipend in 16 states under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Akande said three more states – Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Niger – had been added to the initial 14 states where the scheme had taken off.

He said the coming on board of the three states added one million children to the list of beneficiaries of the programme which he described as a crucial part of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programmes aimed at tackling poverty and hunger, as well as creating jobs for Nigerians.

The other 14 states already on the programme, according to the statement, are Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Delta, Abia, Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna.

The statement read, “So far, in Cross River State, 117,750 children in 973 schools are being fed under the programme, while in Akwa Ibom, there are 171,732 children in 1,101 schools being fed. Niger State has a total of 710,880 being fed in 2,411 schools in the state.

“In total, 4,773,064 schoolchildren in 25,771 schools in 17 states are currently benefitting from the school feeding programme.”