Full List of 2017 Best FIFA Football Award Winners

The 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards have been unvieled on Monday in London.

As widely anticipated cristiano Ronaldo won Lionel Mercy and Neymar to win the Best FIFA Men Player award.

A total of Nine awards were presented at the ceremony in various football categories.

See below the full list of winners at the 2017 FIFA Best FIFA award.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Lieke Martens

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Zinedine Zidane

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon

The FIFA Puskás Award

Olivier Giroud

The FIFA Fan Award

Celtic

The FIFA Fair Play Award

Francis Kone

The Best FIFPro XI:

Buffon (Juventus), Dani Alves (PSG), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Sergio Ramos, Marcelo (Real Madrid),

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andreas Iniesta (Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).