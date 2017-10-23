Zidane wins 2017 Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Monday won the award for the 2017 Best FIFA Men’s Coach at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre.

The Frenchman, who came runner-up to Claudio Ranieri in this category last year, beat fellow finalists Antonio Conte of Chelsea and AC Milan’s Massimiliano Allegri.

He received the award after guiding Real to both Spain’s La Liga title and Europe’s Champions League trophy last season.

Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.