Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 24 October 2017

Zidane wins 2017 Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Younews Ng October 23, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Monday won the award for the 2017 Best FIFA Men’s Coach at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre.

The Frenchman, who came runner-up to Claudio Ranieri in this category last year, beat fellow finalists Antonio Conte of Chelsea and AC Milan’s Massimiliano Allegri.

He received the award after guiding Real to both Spain’s La Liga title and Europe’s Champions League trophy last season.

Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Delta-state-gov

Delta gov, Okowa Presents 2018 Budget

The budget which is comprising N147.5bn or 49.48 percent for recurrent expenditure, and N150.5 or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.