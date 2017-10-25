Another 257 Nigerians return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday received another 257 Nigerian voluntary returnees flown back from Libya.

TheNewsGuru reports that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in a chartered Airbus A330-200 flight with Registration number 5A- LAT at 9.15pm.

They had been stranded in the course of their failed attempt to cross over to Europe through the volatile North African country.

The returnees were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) while the Italian Government provided the aircraft.

They were handed over to the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA Southwest, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, who received them on behalf of Federal Government.

The female among the returnees comprised 241 adults, two children and five infants while the male comprised four adults, four teenage boys and one infant.

Yakubu enjoined the returnees to embrace the change mantra of the federal government.