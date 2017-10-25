Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 25 October 2017

PDP national convention holds Dec. 9

Younews Ng October 25, 2017

The People Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee has approved Dec. 9 for the party’s national elective convention.

The PDP National Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, disclosed this on Tuesday at the end of the party’s 76th NEC meeting in Abuja.

