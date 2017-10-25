PDP national convention holds Dec. 9
October 25, 2017
The People Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee has approved Dec. 9 for the party’s national elective convention.
The PDP National Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, disclosed this on Tuesday at the end of the party’s 76th NEC meeting in Abuja.
