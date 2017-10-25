So far, EFCC seals 8 properties belonging to Maina

Eight houses in Kaduna allegedly belonging to the former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina were sealed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday and Tuesday.YOUNEWS learnt EFCC is combing for more.

The properties include a two-storey shopping plaza at No 2C Ibrahim Taiwo Road, and a one storey duplex at Katuru Road said to be used for business.

The two buildings were sealed on Monday while the six others on Kano Road at Kawo extension in Kaduna were closely secured on Tuesday afternoon in an operation that lasted for almost two hours.

Armed EFCC operatives were said to have stormed the two sprawling edifices and marked them with the inscription, ‘EFCC Keep Off’, Subject of Investigation.’

Kaduna zonal spokesman of the EFCC, Kamaludeen Gebi confirmed the operation saying the operation was bound to continue.

He said: “We sealed two companies yesterday and another six houses on Kano Road, Kawo extension today.”

He said other properties acquired by Maina are being identified by the agency for further investigations. (Daily Trust)