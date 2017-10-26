10 Notable things about Maina

The former Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina who was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari after he was reinstated and promoted to the post of a Director in the ministry of interior.

The evolving saga surrounding his recall has generated controversies in the country with Maina presently declared wanted by the EFCC.

As you keep up with the trend, here are some facts you probably don’t know about him.

Maina’s appointment as chairman, PTTPR

In 2011, Miana was appointed as the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce Team on Pension Reforms by the former PDP administration to oversee the execution of the Pension Task force team set up in 2010 to handle pension in the country.

Trends during Maina’s administration as Chairman, PTTPR

Barely one year into Maina’s administration, the Civil service pensioners under the Joint Committee of Association of Federal Pensioners stage a peaceful protest in August 2012 demanding the immediate dissolution of the Pension Task Force team headed by Maina while requesting for the establishment of a new pension board so that the Head of Service ceases to handle civil service pensions.

In Febuary 2013, former president Goodluck Jonathan directed the then Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Alhaji Isa Sali, to immediately commence disciplinary action against Maina for absconding from duty after which Maina was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police over alleged misappropriation of N195 billion pension funds because he went into hiding and could not be reached. In March 2013, Maina filed for N1.5b compensation in the Federal High Court in Abuja for the total denial of fair hearing, injustice, severe persecution meted on him, psychological trauma and embarrassment caused for the members of his family and himself by the warrant of arrest declared on him. However, the Federal High Court in Abuja reserved the judgment on Maina’s motion for the infringement of fundamental human rights brought against the then Senate President, the National Assembly, the Inspector General Of Police (IGP) and 6 others by the embattled head of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina’s trend kept evolving in Buhari’s administration

Again in May 2016, Maina challenged a warrant of arrest issued to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a Magistrate Court in Wuse 2, Abuja, after which the court granted and set aside the warrant. He later filed another action before the National Industrial Court in Abuja challenging the wrongful termination of his appointment with the following listed as defendants: the Head of Service of the Federation(HOSF); the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC); Minister of Interior, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice In June of 2016, Maina disclosed that he had been cleared by the senate of the alleged N195B pension theft, adding that the senate discovered that the ‘missing’ N195B is in the government’s coffers. He later asked for an apology from both the nation the national assembly, and then he became silent and disappeared into thin air.

The present Maina’s saga still unfolding